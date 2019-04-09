ANNEAR (Zelma ): Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th of April aged 98 years. Loving wife of Ernest (dec). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Toni and Anthony, Marilyn and Kevin, David and Cathy, Zelma and Jeffrey. Loving grandmother of Toni, Marcus, Scott, Brett, Nigel, Ryan, Trent, Karyn, Jasmine and Kristi. Great grandmother of 19. So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Kevin. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of Toni and Scott, Olivia and Charlie. We were blessed to have such a wonderful person in our lives for so many years. We will never forget you.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019