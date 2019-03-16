Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Yoshinori MAEDA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 March 2019. View

MAEDA (Yoshinori ): Passed away on the 15th March 2019, aged 86. He leaves behind his wife Ainslie, children Anthony, Terri, Amanda, Gay, Miya, and Ken. He was so fortunate to see all his family in his final days. At peace now.



Loved and loving husband of Ainslie.

We almost had fifty years together.

My deep sea diver sailing home.



Loving Father of Miya, Father-in-law of Peter and Poppy to Sachi and Kenji.



Beloved Father of Ken, Father-in-law to Andrea and Greenhead Poppy to Lily and Tomi. Will think of you every time my fishing line hits the water.



