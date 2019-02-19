|
Currently, the Guest Book for Winsome MAFF is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
MAFF (nee Campbell)
Winsome June McLean:
Passed away peacefully on 14th February 2019 in Charters Towers, aged 92. Formerly of Western Australia and Darwin, she was the dearly loved wife of George (dec) and cherished mother of Karen, Sandra, Barry and Roselyn. Respected Mother-in-Law of David, Ron and Robyn and adored Grandmother of Brandon and Andrew, Russell, Stephen, Glen and Roderick, Brett, Melissa and Andrew, and Amy, and Great Grandmother of 15. The funeral will be held in Townsville.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019