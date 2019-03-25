WARD:
The Funeral Mass for Mr William (Bill) Ward of Quinns Rocks, will be celebrated in St Andrew's Church, 53 Belleville Garden, Clarkson commencing at 12noon on FRIDAY (29.03.2019).
The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 2.15pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Rd (cnr Victoria Road), Westminster, at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (28.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019