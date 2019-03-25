Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for William WARD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019. View

WARD William (Bill):

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st March 2019, aged 91 years of Quinns Rocks.

Loving Husband to Cloreen, Beloved father to Anne, Elizabeth,Catherine, Patrick, Bernadette, Liam, John, Martin and Helen. Grandfather to 32 and Great Grandfather to 17. Step Father to John, Michelle, Phillip and Step Grandfather to 6.

A loving and devoted husband, father, poppy and father in law.

Sincere thanks to the outstanding staff at Anchorage Aged Care. Gone but not forgotten, your legacy will live on through your beautiful family.

We love you Dad.



Dad, you have had a full life and have been our rock. I know you will live on through our children and grandchildren. Rest peacefully Dad until we meet again.

Your loving son Patrick, Lyn, Grandchildren Jenelle, Stacey, Michael, Scott, Great Grandchildren Kealey, Chloe, Patrick, Hudson, Oscar, Mia and partners Matthew, Adam, Gemma and Victoria.



