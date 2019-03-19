|
TURNER
William George (Bill):
Bill passed away peacefully at home on 15.03.19. He was a loving husband to Alice, father to Cathleen, Mark and Matthew; father-in-law of Maurice (dec) and Di; Pop of Melissa, grant, Sheree, Chad, Sharni, Aaron, Lara, Sarah, Karyssa, Rob, Brooke, Paul, Aleah, Kurt and Ethan. He also was a very proud Poppa Bill to Ben, Lachie, Dylan, Kokoda, Ollie, Mason, Mabel and Arian. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and we will all miss his dry humour and wit. We hope there is an ice cream shop right next door to the pub in Heaven!
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019