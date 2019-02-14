|
SYMONS William (Bill):
Aged 86 years. Born Geelong August 1933.
With great regret it is announced that Bill, lately of Stawell, passed away in Ballarat Hospital on February 12th. Former member Defence Force.
Former resident of Cannington and Leeman (30 years) where he will be fondly remembered by his many friends for his laughter, his great love of fishing, boating, camping and the outdoors.
Many happy memories for all those lucky enough to know one of natures gentlemen.
Sympathy to Lena, Melanie and Ryan.
Regretfully George G
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019