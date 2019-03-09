|
PLAYLE
William Rodger (Bill):
01.12.1938 - 27.02.2019
Died peacefully at Mater Christi, Sawtell. Formerly of Auckland, Perth and Sydney. Husband of Julie. Beloved father and father-in-law of David and Justine, Harriet and David and Joseph and Simone. Loving grandfather of Luka, Carlo, Christo, Brigitta, Dominik and Xander. Dear brother of Bob and uncle of Vanessa and Nicola.
Aged 80 Years May He Rest In Peace
Privately Cremated.
In lieu of floral tributes please consider donations to Parkinson's Australia.
KEITH LOGUE & SONS Coffs Harbour 6652 1999 Funeral Director's Assoc of NSW Accred. No 12033-01
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019