Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for William PLAYLE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View



PLAYLE

William Rodger (Bill):

01.12.1938 - 27.02.2019

Died peacefully at Mater Christi, Sawtell. Formerly of Auckland, Perth and Sydney. Husband of Julie. Beloved father and father-in-law of David and Justine, Harriet and David and Joseph and Simone. Loving grandfather of Luka, Carlo, Christo, Brigitta, Dominik and Xander. Dear brother of Bob and uncle of Vanessa and Nicola.



Aged 80 Years May He Rest In Peace

Privately Cremated.

In lieu of floral tributes please consider donations to Parkinson's Australia.



KEITH LOGUE & SONS Coffs Harbour 6652 1999 Funeral Director's Assoc of NSW Accred. No 12033-01







PLAYLEWilliam Rodger (Bill):01.12.1938 - 27.02.2019Died peacefully at Mater Christi, Sawtell. Formerly of Auckland, Perth and Sydney. Husband of Julie. Beloved father and father-in-law of David and Justine, Harriet and David and Joseph and Simone. Loving grandfather of Luka, Carlo, Christo, Brigitta, Dominik and Xander. Dear brother of Bob and uncle of Vanessa and Nicola.Aged 80 Years May He Rest In PeacePrivately Cremated.In lieu of floral tributes please consider donations to Parkinson's Australia.KEITH LOGUE & SONS Coffs Harbour 6652 1999 Funeral Director's Assoc of NSW Accred. No 12033-01 Published in The West Australian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers