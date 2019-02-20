William HALLIGAN

  • " HALLIGAN William (Billy): So proud of you Billy - you..."
  • " HALLIGAN William Arthur (Billy): No more torment or..."
  • "HALLIGAN William (Bill): Condolences to all who knew..."
  • " HALLIGAN (Billy): So long Mate. Sympathy to Jack, Lurky..."
HALLIGAN William (Billy):
So proud of you Billy - you fought a great fight! You're at peace now! We all hope our times up before our kids - same goes for little brothers. You leave us with a mountain of great memories and humour! Always loved and sadly missed.
Brother Jack and partner Sue, nephew Brett and Dylan and nieces Nicole, Joanne, Tayla and families.

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019
