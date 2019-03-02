|
BENNIE
William James (Bill):
Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy, Father of David, Clayton, Julie and Peter, Father-in-Law of Suzie and Michael, Grandfather of Ryan, Cherie, Steven, Nicholas, Joshua, Jonathon, Emma and Christian, Great Grandfather of Heidi, Maddison, Max and Mylah. Passed peacefully away at Brightwater, Madeley, 26th February. Our beloved Bill Now at rest
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019