WATSON William Arthur
(Teddy ): 26.10.1938 - 03.03.2019 A kind loving and true gentleman who gave unconditionally of himself, who was loved by all. Tender memories soften our grief. There is a special place in our hearts for our dear "Teddy" that no one can fulfil. Rest peacefully in God's care.
With much love and sadness, his loving sister, Mary and children, Eric, Rosie, Wendy, David and family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019