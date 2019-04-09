Wilhelmina VREEKEN

VREEKEN (Wilhelmina ): Passed away peacefully 6th April, 2019, aged 94, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife to Gerrit (dec), mother and mother in-law of Bert and Elma, Peter and Minke, Marjon and Gerard, Gerry and Lisa, Willeke and Gary. Oma and great Oma to 25. A special thanks to the staff at Coolibah Nursing Home for their care of Mum.
