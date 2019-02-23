Walter STEPHEN

STEPHEN Walter (Wally):
With heavy hearts, Shirley, Sandra, Greg, Trevor and Daryl along with our Son and Daughter- in-Laws, Grand and Great Grandchildren sadly announce the passing of Wally Stephen. He was a husband, dad, grandad and great granddad as well as a story teller to many, a supporter of the swimming club for 45 years. A great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. Blessed to have been in his company.

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019
