Wally PHILIPPE



P hilippe Walter (Wally):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th February surrounded by his family. Loving Husband of Faye. Loved Dad of Sam, Scott and Brett. Father-in-law to Larry and Lily.

Cherished Poppy to Georgia, Cameron, Kate and Cooper.

We will miss you forever.

PHILIPPE Walter (Wally):

My beloved Husband. We have had so many happy times together over the years. I feel so empty without you, my love. You have been struggling for a long time now but you never complained.

You were so brave and everyone loved you.

I will love you always xx

P hilippe Walter (Wally):

To my dearest Dad. You were one of the best human beings I have ever known. You have set such a high standard throughout your life. I will aspire to live my life to the same standard. Lily, Cooper and I will miss you forever. I hope we get to see you again one day.





