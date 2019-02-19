|
P hilippe Walter (Wally):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th February surrounded by his family. Loving Husband of Faye. Loved Dad of Sam, Scott and Brett. Father-in-law to Larry and Lily.
Cherished Poppy to Georgia, Cameron, Kate and Cooper.
We will miss you forever.
PHILIPPE Walter (Wally):
My beloved Husband. We have had so many happy times together over the years. I feel so empty without you, my love. You have been struggling for a long time now but you never complained.
You were so brave and everyone loved you.
I will love you always xx
P hilippe Walter (Wally):
To my dearest Dad. You were one of the best human beings I have ever known. You have set such a high standard throughout your life. I will aspire to live my life to the same standard. Lily, Cooper and I will miss you forever. I hope we get to see you again one day.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019