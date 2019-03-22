BENZIE (Vivien ): Vivien Benzie (McArthur) wife of Harry (dec), much loved mother of Claire, Heather and Garry. Grandmother of Alex, Euan, Simon, Owen, Nicholas and Jeremy. Step Grandmother of Wendy. Great Grandmother (More Grandma) of Orlando, Emilio, Sebastian, Liliana, Rafael, Abbey, Leah and Harry. Passed away peacefully on the 21st of March. We will miss the way you always looked for the best in people and in life. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Brightwater South Lakes for their loving care of Mum.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019