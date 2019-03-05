GIORGI (Vittoria ): Born 11.07.1933 in Borgo A Mozzano, Lucca, Italia. Died 22.02.2019 in Perth Western Australia. Loving and devoted wife of Giulio (dec). Mother of Giorgina, Katie and Robert. Mother-in-law of Carlos and Kelly. Nonna of Natalie, Luke and Daniel. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one we loved and will never forget
GIORGI (Vittoria):
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and He whispered "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He chose to take the best.
Life doesn't seem the same since you have gone away. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in Peace.
From Your Loving Family
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019