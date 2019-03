Funeral notice



GIORGI:

The Funeral Mass for Mrs Vittoria Giorgi, formerly of Spearwood, will be celebrated in St Jerome's Catholic Church, Cnr Rockingham Rd and Troode Street, Munster commencing at 11:00am on FRIDAY (8.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12:30pm for an Entombment Service.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Fremantle Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton at 7:30pm on THURSDAY (7.03.2019).

