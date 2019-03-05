GIORGI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Vittoria Giorgi, formerly of Spearwood, will be celebrated in St Jerome's Catholic Church, Cnr Rockingham Rd and Troode Street, Munster commencing at 11:00am on FRIDAY (8.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12:30pm for an Entombment Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Fremantle Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton at 7:30pm on THURSDAY (7.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019