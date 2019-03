Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Virginia THOLEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 1 April 2019. View



You held our hands when we were small, you caught us when we fell.

The hero of our childhoods and latter years as well. Every time we think of you our hearts fill with pride. And though we will always miss you, we know you are by our side.

In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain.

We know you are watching over us until we meet again. With love now and forever -

Sharmain, Mike and Acacia

Debbie and Emil

Peta, Wayne and Madison

Vanessa, Wade, Laine and Kyle



