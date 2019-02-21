TARTAGLIA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Vincenzo Tartaglia of Villa Terenzio, Marangaroo will be celebrated in St Brigid's Church cnr Aberdeen & Fitzgerald Sts Northbridge commencing at 9:45am on MONDAY (25.02.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:30am for Entombment in the Mausoleum.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Brigid's Church, Northbridge at 7:00pm on SUNDAY Evening (24.02.2019).
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019