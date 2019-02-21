Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Vincenzo TARTAGLIA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 February 2019. View More Photos View all 3 photos



TARTAGLIA (Vincenzo):

Born in Pollutri, Chieti, Italy on the 21st of September 1927.

Passed away peacefully at the Italian Aged Care on Monday 18th of February 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Concetta (dec), adored father of Gino, Joe and Rosanna, father-in-law to Rose and Margaret. Treasured Nonno to Vince, Alissa, Leon, Christopher, Andrea, Nathan, David and Laura. Bis Nonno of 8 great grandchildren.

We would like to thank all the nurses and staff of the Italian Aged Care for taking wonderful care of our Dad.

He was loved by all. Riposa in Pace

TARTAGLIA (Vincenzo):

Dearly loved father of Gino. Loved father-in-law to Rose. You were always kind, caring, generous and a true strength of character which shone through with lots of wisdom. Memories we shared together throughout our lives will be locked in our hearts forever. Reunited with our beloved Mum.



TARTAGLIA (Vincenzo):

Cherished memories of my hard working Dad who did so much for my family. Gone are the happy times we shared especially our Friday nights watching football together. Life goes on but it won't be the same without you. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to you Papa. RIP.

Joe and Margaret

TARTAGLIA (Vincenzo):

Dad, I will always remember that special smile, that caring heart that you always gave me. Your parting leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves memories no one can steal. In my heart you are always there.

Miss you Dad. Your loving daughter Rosanna.







