D'ADAMO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Vincenzo D'Adamo of Doubleview will be celebrated in St Dominic's Church, corner Beatrice Street and Phillips Grove, Innaloo commencing at 9.30am on MONDAY (11.3.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. The Rosary will be recited at 9.00am prior to Mass beginning at 9.30am.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019