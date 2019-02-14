|
Currently, the Guest Book for Vincent MAIOLO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 February 2019.
MAIOLO Vincent (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2019. Much loved uncle to Laurence, great uncle to Tristan, Jason and Jade, Raymond and Kylie and great great uncle to Aiden, Ethan, Max, Olivia, Michayla, Treigh and Aaliyah. Deepest sympathy to Uncle Tony and Aunty Phyl and family. Sincerest condolences to the Smith, Jackson. Criddle, Simpson and Elsegood families.
Fond memories of years passed. RIP
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019