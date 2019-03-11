Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Vince PAPARO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019. View



Vincenzo (Vince):

Vince died peacefully on 8 March 2019 aged 68 years, surrounded by his loving family. Son of Ilario (deceased) and Rosa Paparo and brother of Cecilia, John, Jim, Margaret, Julie and Fiona (deceased). Devoted husband of Chris and father, father-in-law and grandfather of Josh and Louisa, Aurelia, Rosie and Viola; Ben and Claire, Delia, Connie and Golda; Gabby and Ty, Gracie and Vivi; Sarah; Simon and Alana.

D, when you stroked my heel all those years ago our path was set. You worked so hard for all of us, with your hands and your mind. You taught us about love and loss. Your instinct would let you know that things were often more complicated than they seemed at first glance, and that reflection and tolerance were always good in the long term. If you could show any kindness, you did. Even as you were fading, your energy was boundless - 'well if you're inclined to go up on the wall it can only be fast and high'.

Fly to the moon on gossamer wings my beautiful man, 'my heart breaks as you take your long journey'.











