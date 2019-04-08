|
Currently, the Guest Book for Vida NEWBON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019.
NEWBON (Vida Lillian):
21.7.1943 – 6.4.2019
Passed away peacefully April 6th. Beloved wife of Alan for 56 years, devoted and much loved mother of Joanne, Natalie and Kelly, cherished mother-in-law of Rob, Sean and David, adored Nan to Sarah, Claire, Megan, Amy, Brad, Jenny and Joel, Nan Nan to Lincoln and Beau.
An absolute jewel who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019