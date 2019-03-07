|
TJAKAMARRA-FORREST (Victor):
Vic passed away two weeks ago on the 21st of February, 2019 in Gosford Hospital, NSW, after a fall. He is remembered for his academic success, his passion for indigenous education and his ability to communicate with people from all walks of life. Husband of Julia, ex husband of Inneka, father of Teena, Janawirri and Karl and 7 grandchildren. He will be remembered by many family members of the WA Indigenous Community.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019