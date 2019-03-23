|
KRSTICEVIC (Vesela):
24.3.2018 We did not know that God was going to call your name that morning.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you and you did not go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us treasured memories. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
Your loving husband Max, David, Mandy, Len, Ashley, Adrianna, Angela and Max.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019