GALLAGHER (Veronica ): (nee Douglas) In loving memory of Vera, who passed away quietly on 26th February aged 92. Beloved wife of Chas (dec). Treasured mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to Rick and Pearl, Jenny, Charlie and Shelley, Brad, Garth, Kate and John, Esther, Matthew (dec), Bethany and Dylan, and Timothy. Not enough words can explain the loss of our mum and nanny and how much we are going to miss you. You left us so many memories, they will always bring us a smile.
In our hearts you hold a place no one can ever fill. What it means to us to lose you, no one will ever know but we knew how much you loved us. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will be with us forever.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. Loved ones that go away, walk beside us everyday. Always in our minds, forever in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 1, 2019