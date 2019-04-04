Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Vera PEDERICK is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 7 April 2019. View



PEDERICK

Vera (nee Kemble):

14.4.1919-2.4.2019 Daughter of Fred and Clarissa, Sister of Sylvia, Claude and Fred (all dec). Mother of Sylvia, Arthur, Roma and Julie.



Pederick (Vera):

Wife of Horrie (dec). Mother of Sylvia. Grandma of Helen and Paul, Dawn, Christine and Tim, Robyn and Anil. Great Grandma to Simon and Larisa, Megan and Lance, Joel, Emily, Sam, Jake, Amy, Isaac, Sashi and Kiran. Great Great Grandma to Evelyn and Levi.

Courageous, Strong, Challenging and at the end peaceful in adversity. Grateful thanks to the Carers and Residents at Waratah Lodge in Wagin.



Pederick (Vera):

1919 - 2019 Mother of Roma. Grandma of Pearl (Raelene), Lisa and Paul, Graham and Nancy. Much loved Grandmama of Alex.

Your busy hands are at rest now. You have worked hard all your life. Thanks for the many skills we have learned from watching you. 12 days short of 100 years.

Gone to be with your only love Horrie. Glad l was with you at the end.

Sincere thanks to all Carers and Residents of Waratah Lodge in Wagin for love and care shown to Mum.



Pederick

(Vera) nee Kemble:

14.4.1919 - 2.4.2019 Loved Mother of Julie, Mother-in-law of Mark, "Grandma Farm" of Tim and Paul, and Christy and Zoe. Great Grandma to Hannah, Keira, Nathan, Ada and Lucy.

Her life was a Bradman-like innings of hard work and determination. Back in the pavilion with Horrie, now at rest, just too worn out to reach the Century.





