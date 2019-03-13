|
Currently, the Guest Book for Vera ATKINSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 16 March 2019.
ATKINSON
(Vera Constance):
Passed away peacefully on 12.3.19 aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Roy (dec). Mother of Delys, Gordon and Jeffrey. Mother-in-law to Chris (dec) and Lee. Grandma V/GG to grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Thanks to all the doctors and staff on James Woods Ward at Hollywood Hospital for their tender care of Vera.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019