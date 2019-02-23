Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Vasilios EFTOS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



EFTOS Vasilios (Victor):

Passed away peacefully at Hollywood Private Hospital on 20 February 2019, aged 90. Loving husband of Chrissie, father and father-in-law of Jim and Jill, Don and Anita, Paul and Dorothy, Caroline and Chris. Adored Dedo to 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A truly remarkable life that will be remembered for its fullness, the company of the many friends he enjoyed and his love for Chrissie, his wife of 66 years and his family. Sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at HPH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of WA would be welcomed and appreciated.

May the sands and surf of Triggs Beach remain forever with you.

Now at peace.



