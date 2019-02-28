|
DELLE DONNE (Vanessa):
Our beautiful daughter, we can't believe 5 years have now passed and you are still very much loved and missed so much. Our hearts still ache every day that you are not with us and miss that radiant smile every day, but knowing how much you are loved helps us get through each day. Love you always, Mum, Dad, Daniel, Majella, Annalisa, Jackson, Sienna, Lucas and Dean.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019