SILVERLOCK
(Valrae and Alan ): After almost 66 years together, our much loved Mum and Dad left this mortal life, Mum leading the way, and Dad following her a day later. They were always joined at the hip! 17.05.1932 - 22.02.2019 14.08.1931 - 23.02.2019 Thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Juniper Elimatta Aged Care Home. Words are inadequate to express our love for you all, treating Mum and Dad with tolerance, respect and dignity in their last year, after leaving 83. In lieu of cards, notices, flowers, consider a donation to Medecins Sans Frontieres.
Wendy, Blair, Graham and families. "Though we're apart, you're part of me still..."
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019