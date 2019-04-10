Valma CLUNE

Obituary
CLUNE (Valma ): 29.07.38 - 04.04.19 Loving mother of Natalie, Mother-in-law to John.
To My Dear Mummy,
we may have had our ups and downs over the years but we also had so many laughs and great times too, which I will cherish forever. So glad you are now out of pain. Until we meet again Mummy have fun and say hi to Daddy for me. Lots of Love as always, your loving daughter (your precious little lamb) Nat and John xxx



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019
