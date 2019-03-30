|
Currently, the Guest Book for Valerie O'SHEA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
O'SHEA (Valerie Mary):
Loving daughter of Kathleen (dec) and Gordon (dec). Loving sister of Beryl (dec), John (dec) and Stan (dec).
A wonderful, courageous and strong woman who cared for her family for 61 years.
Died peacefully at her loved home of 89 years. O'SHEA (Valerie Mary):
Loved cousin of Mariane and John.
We admired her kindness, her independence and courage. We will miss her. Rest peacefully Val with your mother and family. A life well lived for nearly 90 years.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019