The Service to Celebrate the Life of Tully Collins, Late of Silver Sands will be held at the Mandurah Peel Convention Centre, 22 Ormsby Terrace MANDURAH "opposite The Pen" on FRIDAY (1.3.2019) commencing at 1.00pm. A Private Cremation will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer Research would be appreciated.











COLLINS:The Service to Celebrate the Life of Tully Collins, Late of Silver Sands will be held at the Mandurah Peel Convention Centre, 22 Ormsby Terrace MANDURAH "opposite The Pen" on FRIDAY (1.3.2019) commencing at 1.00pm. A Private Cremation will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer Research would be appreciated. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019

