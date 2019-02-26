|
Currently, the Guest Book for Tully COLLINS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019.
COLLINS (Tully):
23.09.1987 - 23.02.2019 Passed away peacefully. Youngest child of Ritchie and Mary. Tully - you gave us the most incredible "ride". Never a dull moment. The courage and dignity shown as you confronted your fate will never be forgotten by anyone.
Collins (Tully):
To my darling Baby Brother and our crazy Uncle Moil, words cannot express how your beautiful smile will be missed. We will not be the same without you Tull. We will love and cherish you forever. Jess, Mike, Riley and Hunter.
COLLINS (Tully):
My Brother and Best Friend, you were taken too quickly no doubt. Your courage was legendary and we couldn't be prouder of you. Sit back and relax now "Wal", you're firmly embedded in our hearts. Love Gee, Casey, River, Pearl and Banjo.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019