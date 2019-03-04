WOODS Tristan J (Twisty):
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Tristan WOODS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 7 March 2019.
Passed away peacefully Friday 1st of March. Loving Son of Peter, loved Grandson of Pop and Nanna (dec), loved Brother to Tiffany and Uncle to Landon, loving Nephew of Tammy, Brad, Jen and Troy. Loved by all his cousins. Taken from us far too soon. May he rest peacefully with Nanna. He will be loved and missed forever.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019