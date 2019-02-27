|
Currently, the Guest Book for Trevor TYSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 2 March 2019.
TYSON (Trevor):
Trevor Tyson of Schmitt Road Kalamunda passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd February 2019 aged 81. Trevor survives in the memories of his close family namely Louise, June, John, Wayne, Heather, Roland, Penny, Dale and Rozie as well as his friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019