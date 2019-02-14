Trevor GIBBS

GIBBS (Trevor ):
10.5.1941 - 12.2.2019
Passed away peacefully in the arms of his girls, after a 2 year fight with MND. Youngest son of Burt and Dorrie Gibbs of Darkan. Much loved husband and life partner of Lyn. Proud and loving father of his four daughters, Noo, Freddie, Larn and Bo and partners. Grandad to Kura, Bri, Rhys, Ash, Codey, Emma, Megan, Troy and Taniesha.
Close to our hearts you will always stay.
Loved and remembered every day.



Published in The West Australian from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
