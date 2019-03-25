Trevor CONDREN

C ondren (Trevor):
Passed away peacefully at RAAFA Tuart Lodge, Merriwa on 20.3.19. Aged 93 years. Loved husband of Vivienne (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Dianne and Greg, Stephen and Rhonda, Philip and Cath. Grandfather of Brendan, Ryan, Aaron, Wade, Chanelle, Jessica, Samantha, Maddison and Olivia.
Great-Grandfather of 7. Reunited with Vivienne.

