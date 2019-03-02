|
Currently, the Guest Book for Tracey HEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019.
H ey (Tracey):
Our heartfelt sympathy to Mike, Taylor, Justin, Jayden, Delyse, Jackie and families at this sad time. RIP our beautiful Zebra and run free. Our hearts are broken.
Love The Leisks and Nanny Sharyn xx
HEY ( Tracey):
Hey hey my babes!!! Thank you for the amazing memories, pasta made with love, glow toys at every single event including breakfast, special champagne and cuddles! Sending love to Mike, Taylor, Justin, Jayden, Adelyn, Brad, Delyse and Jackie.
Lots of Love Brad, Meg, Minti, Asha and Brin xx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019