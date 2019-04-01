|
BLANKLEY (Tony Graeme):
51 years. Passed away suddenly Tuesday 26.3.19, QEII. Loving and devoted husband of Gina and father of Travis, Nathan and Luke. Son-in-law of Ross and the late Erica Ayre. Condolences from your brother Mark, sister-in-law Alyson and families and brother Dean. Taken too soon but guess God needed another carer who cares about others. You will be sadly missed. Rest in peace Tony.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019