COLE (Toni Brianna ): 13.02.1990 - 03.03.2019 Sadly Toni passed away on Sunday morning.
Most dearly loved mummy to Marlia, Imogen and Jackson and partner to James.
Darling daughter to Sally and Greg, Joe and May. Adored sister to Julian, Marlise and Lauren.
Our family is devastated.
Notification in due course.
Sleep peacefully beautiful Toni.



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019
