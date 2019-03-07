COLE (Toni Brianna ): 13.02.1990 - 03.03.2019 Sadly Toni passed away on Sunday morning.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Toni COLE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019.
Most dearly loved mummy to Marlia, Imogen and Jackson and partner to James.
Darling daughter to Sally and Greg, Joe and May. Adored sister to Julian, Marlise and Lauren.
Our family is devastated.
Notification in due course.
Sleep peacefully beautiful Toni.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019