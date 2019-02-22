|
BERTOLI (Tim)
(Faustino Noel):
Born 25.12.1939 our angel Passed away peacefully 20.02.2019
Loved and loving husband of Dulcie.
Proud and loving father of Kim, Steven and Lisa. Father-in-law of Rob.
Loving Grandad of Karis, Tahlia and Brett, Daniel, Griffon and Ella.
Blessed Great Grandad of Maggie and Donny.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019