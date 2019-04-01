|
MASON (Thomas Arthur):
11.2.1925 - 29.03.2019 Devoted husband of Joan Veronica (dec). Loved Dad of Ray, Marie, Janette, Wendy and Jenni. Wonderful Grandy to 11 and Great Grandy to 4. An amazing man who never complained or wanted to inconvenience others and always put others first. His motto was "Be nice to others and they'll be nice to you"
Special thanks to the Staff at Opal Murdoch and St John of God Murdoch for their loving care.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019