HATTON (Thelma):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 11th February 2019, aged 83.
Dearly loved partner of Wally (dec). Much loved mother of Val, Mal, Shirl, Julz and Hatts. Cherished grandmother of 19. Great grandmother of 45 and great great grandmother of 27 grandchildren.
Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.
Re-united with Wal.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019