|
Currently, the Guest Book for Terry PINTER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019.
PINTER (Terry): 7.3.2018
One year ago today, I lost my best friend Terry. I miss your knowledge and our conversations but most of all I miss you both in my life. Love Jan.
Terry you came into our lives many years ago and became part of our family. We have treasured memories over the years of our family get-togethers and will miss you always. Wendy, Jan, Rod, Sue, Pam and Ross.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019