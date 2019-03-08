Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Teresina AGOSTINO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019. View



AGOSTINO (Teresina):

The special memories of you Mum will always be cherished. If only we could have you back for a little while longer. You are always in our hearts and will be with us to the end. Until we meet again, love Ninetta and Frank Dear Nanna you are missed each and every day, for you were someone special that meant more than words can say.

We love you forever, Adriana and Dylan



