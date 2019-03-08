|
Currently, the Guest Book for Teresina AGOSTINO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019.
AGOSTINO (Teresina):
5.4.1947 - 8.3.2018 One year since you left us to go to God. My love still burns strong for you and you are forever in my heart and thoughts. You left us with many beautiful memories that we will treasure forever. Your loving husband Antonino.
A Mass for the one year anniversary for Teresina will be celebrated Saturday (9.3.2019) at Sacred Heart Parish, Thornlie at 6.00pm.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019