HARRISON Teresa (Tess):
Beloved wife of Bill (Robert William), loved mother of Sandra and Glenn. Mother-in-law of Ray and Helen. Grandmother to Cathy and Brad, Matthew and Amander, Jarrad, Mason and Yumi, Emma and Duarte. Great grandmother to Dillon, Megan, Tex, Mia, Mikaela and Max. Today, tomorrow, our whole life through, we will treasure the memories we have of you.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019